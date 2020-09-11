Anna Nuss, 93, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Croatia on April 20, 1927 and immigrated to America in 1956. Anna was proud of both her German heritage and also becoming an American citizen. She was a resident of Barberton for 58 years. Anna was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where she was a longtime member of the Altar Society, She participated in the Holy Hour Program and was one of the Original "Marthas". She helped with the funeral luncheon committee and was a charter member of the German Family Society of Brimfield. Anna loved baking and cooking and was a great seamstress. She also loved her flower garden. Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Tony; sister, Genoveva (Josef) Busch; and daughter-in-law, Josephine Nuss; she is survived by her daughter, Mary (Rod) Smith; son, Branko Nuss; grandchildren, Branko J. (Holly) Nuss, Erika (Robert) Pursley, Michelle (Josh) Cosner, David (Betsy) Smith and Kristina (Shaun) Hinssen; great-grandchildren, Isabella Cosner, Samantha and Alexander Hinssen and Madeline Smith; loving niece, Elizabeth Walker. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 12th at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St., N.W., Barberton. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church.