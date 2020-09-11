1/1
Anna Nuss
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Nuss, 93, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. She was born in Croatia on April 20, 1927 and immigrated to America in 1956. Anna was proud of both her German heritage and also becoming an American citizen. She was a resident of Barberton for 58 years. Anna was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church where she was a longtime member of the Altar Society, She participated in the Holy Hour Program and was one of the Original "Marthas". She helped with the funeral luncheon committee and was a charter member of the German Family Society of Brimfield. Anna loved baking and cooking and was a great seamstress. She also loved her flower garden. Preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Tony; sister, Genoveva (Josef) Busch; and daughter-in-law, Josephine Nuss; she is survived by her daughter, Mary (Rod) Smith; son, Branko Nuss; grandchildren, Branko J. (Holly) Nuss, Erika (Robert) Pursley, Michelle (Josh) Cosner, David (Betsy) Smith and Kristina (Shaun) Hinssen; great-grandchildren, Isabella Cosner, Samantha and Alexander Hinssen and Madeline Smith; loving niece, Elizabeth Walker. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, September 12th at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 204 6th St., N.W., Barberton. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved