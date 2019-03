Anna Rivera



Anna M. Rivera, 86, passed away on February 28, 2019. Born in Akron, she lived most of her life in Tallmadge.



Anna, while raising six children, worked in the United States Postal Service for over 33 years; retiring in the position of Postmaster at the Deerfield Post Office. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory, where she sang in the funeral choir. She was a graduate of North High School and President of Ravenna Business Women's Council. Anna loved to travel and enjoyed 33 cruises.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Filippo and Celestina Stillo; first husband, Paul Rodriguez; sisters, Eleanor, Josephine, Madeline, Cosma and brother, Sam.



Anna is survived by her husband, Victor; children, Tina Grady of Athens, Ga., Paul (Sandra) Rodriguez of Deerfield, Phillip (Lisa) Anthony of Raleigh, N.C., David (Kimberlee) Rodriguez of Brecksville, Anne (George) Nites of Sagamore Hills, Rocco (Roni) Rodriguez of Nazareth, Pa.; brother, Dominic (Kimberly) Stillo of Uniontown; 23 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Monday, March 4, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle).



Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating.



Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary