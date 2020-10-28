Anna Rose Howard, 81, of Willowbrook, Illinois, passed away on October 20, 2020. She leaves behind her sons, Chad, Lane, and Heath (Jan) Howard, and grandson, Hudson Howard, who was the apple of her eye. She is survived by many close family members and amazing friends, all of whom she loved dearly. Anna was born to Alta (nee Dickerson) and Finis Blankenship in Huntingdon, Tennessee and was raised in Akron, Ohio, where she graduated from Garfield High School. Anna loved life and lived it to the fullest. She always had a gift with fashion and started a modeling school in Akron. Anna moved to Hinsdale, Illinois in 1976 and raised her three sons there. She worked in financial management at Morgan Stanley, Lunn Partners and Kidder Peabody. She loved spending time with family and friends and shopping...she never missed a sale. Anna invited everyone to stay with her and experience the Chicago lifestyle. She could pull together a fancy party in minutes and outshine any hostess or decorator. She loved to travel, try new food, and take on many adventures with family and friends. Anna had so much love to share and never missed an opportunity to let someone know she cared about them. Per Anna's wishes, a cremation has taken place and there will be no public funeral services held. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled with information to be shared a later time. A special thank you for all of the love and support given by family and friends. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. For information: 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
.