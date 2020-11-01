Anna Ruth White, 81, passed away peacefully Friday, October 30, 2020. She was born in Knoxville, Tennessee in 1939. Ruth enjoyed playing bingo, going to casinos and watching true crime television shows. She especially loved watching horror movies with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Paul "Vern" Goodin and her brother, Arthur Harbison. Ruth is survived by children, Deana Miller, Wanda Schukay, Steven (Kristin) Goodin, Philip (Susan) Goodin; grandchildren, Carrie (Jack), Bryon Sage), Jamie, Tayler (Eric), Nicholas, Alexander (Madi), Derek, Johnathon, Jacob and Trentin; great grandchild, Tula; siblings, Hilda Kuebler, Jerry Harbison and Charles Holder. The Family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. William Schukay. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.