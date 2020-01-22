|
Anna Torok, 90, of Stow, passed away on January 19, 2020. Born in St. Michael, PA to the late Andrew and Anna Kisela, Anna had lived in this area for most of her life. She was a member of Holy Family Parish. In 2002 she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael. Her survivors include sons, Brian (Tammy), Daniel (Kathi), Gery (Susan); her daughter, Michele (Joseph) Garner; sisters, Irene Wovrosh, and Katie Larabel; brothers, Richard and John Kisela; grandchildren, Jordan, Dakota (Sarah), Tiffany, (Matthew) Michael (Louise) Claire (Nick), and Holly (Ioanni); and eight great grandchildren. Calling hours will be on Friday, Jan. 24 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91), followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment will be at Silver Springs Cemetery. Please visit Anna's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020