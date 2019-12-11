Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-3866
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home
3333 Kent Road
Stow, OH 44224
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Anna Tumpek, 92, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away on December 8, 2019. Calling hours will be on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Dunn-Quigley Stow Chapel (3333 Kent Rd. at Rt. 91). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, followed by interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Holy Family Capital Campaign. The family would like to acknowledge the staff at the Danbury of Tallmadge for their professional an loving care. Please visit Anna's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com for more information or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
