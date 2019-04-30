Anna Von Gunten



Anna Virginia Von Gunten (nee Edmiston), who turned 100 years old this year, went home to be with her Lord on April 26, 2019.



Anna was born January 2, 1919 in Altoona, Pa. to parents, Maude and Walter Edmiston. During the rubber boom, the Edmistons moved to the Akron area where she lived most of her life. Anna was the last living sibling of five, who all lived well into theirs 80's and 90's. She married the love of her life, Homer E. Von Gunten in 1939 and raised four children on a small apple farm in Stow.



Anna attended, and was a member of Stow Alliance Fellowship for over sixty years. She was an active volunteer at Green Cross Hospital and Haven of Rest Ministries, as well as a ministry leader. She loved to be outside, enjoying swimming, tennis, golf, and gardening. Her greatest joy in life was serving the Lord and spending time with her family.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Homer E. Von Gunten, and her sons, Gerald Von Gunten, Dale Von Gunten, and her grandson, Dale H. Von Gunten. Anna is survived by her son, William H. (Robyn) Von Gunten; daughter, Anna J. (James) Harry; eight grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren, affectionately known by them as "Grandma Grandma".



Dr. Arnold Fleagle will conduct the funeral service at Redmon Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. Friends may call from 12:30 p.m. until the service time. Anna will be laid to rest at Stow Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Stow Alliance Fellowship Church or Haven of Rest Ministries.



(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2019