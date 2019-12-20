|
Anna Yatras, loving wife, mother, and Yia Yia, passed away December 17, 2019. Born in Zakynthos, Greece on November 19, 1929, Anna came to the United States in 1960 and has lived in Akron for over 50 years. She was a faithful member of the Akron Central Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses since her baptism in 1968. Anna was a devoted housewife and will be remembered by her family for her loving care, and wonderful Greek cooking & baking. She also loved to sew, crochet, and knit. She also enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. Her home was always open to others and filled with food, humor, warmth, and love. Anna was preceded in death by her parents Skopioti and Aggelica Christoforos; brothers: John, George, Spiros, and Stathi. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, Spiros; her children: Alexia Yatras, Angela (Aaron) Torson, and John (Lydia) Yatras; grandchildren: Zoe, Maria, and Spiros Yatras, as well as many nieces and nephews, and cousins. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to all of Anna's caregivers for all of the loving care and compassion given to her. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22, from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron, where a funeral service will take place on Monday, December 23, at 11 a.m., with David Santee officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Peace Cemetery in Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimers Foundation by visiting www.act.alz.org/donate. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 20, 2019