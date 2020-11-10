AnnaBelle Albrecht, 93, born in Cottageville, WV, went home to be with the Lord on November 6, 2020. She passed away at her home in Stow, Ohio surrounded by her loving family. Throughout her life, AnnaBelle dedicated herself to serving the Lord. In 1972, her strong faith led her to start a small prayer meeting which she named Rock House of Jesus. For many years, she held the position of Trustee and Deaconess at Full Gospel Tabernacle Church in Akron, Ohio, which is presided over by her brother, Pastor Robert Patterson. She dedicated her time to its members and the surrounding communities. AnnaBelle was preceded in death by her husband of 52-1/2 years, Junior Albrecht; daughters, Beverly and Gloria Jean; and siblings, Jacqueline Fenton and Williard Patterson. She is survived by her two sons, William and John Albrecht; daughters, Shirley White and Deborah (Arno) Siers; grandchildren, Sonny and Sandra Middour, Deborah White, William Jr., Audrina, John Jr., and Jeffrey Albrecht, Kennith Siers and Patricia (Trish) Summers, Renata Contini and Melissa West. Additionally, she has 23 great-grandchildren, siblings, Delva Jr., Bob (Linda), Larry (Jackie) Patterson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. The family gives special thanks to Sandra Middour for all her loving devotion. She loved and dedicated herself to spending time with her family, going camping, and cooking. Without a doubt, her greatest love was to bring souls to the Lord. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 9 to 11 followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service with Pastor Robert Patterson officiating at Full Gospel Tabernacle Church, 939 Utica Ave., Akron, OH 44312. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Full Gospel Tabernacle Church. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.