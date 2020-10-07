AnnaBelle Fivekiller, long-time resident of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully in her home of over 30 years on October 1, 2020 at the age of 93. Anna was born on October 22, 1926 in Madison County, Ohio. Anna grew up on the family farm, and it was there that she learned the value of a hard day's work. She worked in various positions over the years and retired as a Parts Inspector from CaJon after several years of service. Anna was a woman of strong faith and, even as it became difficult for her to attend services, she still loved to study her Bible. Her doggy Finn will miss his "lady" greatly; he brought her considerable happiness in their short time together. She will be remembered by many of those that knew her simply as "Grandma", and her feisty spirit and loving heart will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Jessie (Hunter) Morrison, Norma (Harold) Blain; son, Larry Morrison; grandchildren, Chad and Katy Morrison, and daughter-in-law, Linda Morrison. Anna is survived by her sons, John Morrison, Steven Fivekiller, and Jeffrey (Lehuanani) Fivekiller; grandchildren, Shaun (Holly) Huth, Racquel (Gary) Sutton, Autumn (Matt) Caudill, Crystal (Matthew) Appleby, Jennifer Fivekiller (fiancee Nick Mancuso), Kaimi (Chelsea) Fivekiller, Jake Fivekiller, and John Fivekiller (fiancee Emily Simmons); several great-grandchildren, and many extended family members. The family will greet friends from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday, October 8th, 2020 at Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. The funeral service will begin at 5 p.m., immediately following the visitation. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on October 9th at Kirkwood Cemetery in London, Ohio. The family would like to give special thanks to Cortney, Dr. Pollock, and staff of SouthernCare Hospice for their support over the last year. To leave condolences for the family, or to share a memory, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
.