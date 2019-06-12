Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Annabelle Meadows Obituary
Annabelle Meadows (Cogar)

Annabelle Meadows, age 96, of Akron, Ohio, passed away on June 7, 2019 in Akron City Hospital with her loving nieces and nephews by her side.

She was born on November 23, 1922, in Removal, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Minter and Roxie Ann (nee Hall) Cogar, Sr.

On May 19, 1951 she married the late Ross Meadows, who preceded her in death on September 13, 1983. She was also preceded in death by all of her brothers and sisters, Virgil Cogar, Pearl Chancey, Daisy Kramer, Lela Cogar, Orda M. Cogar, and Minter J. Cogar, Jr.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews including special nephew and niece, Mike and Linda Kramer, and her special great-nephew, Michael John Kramer, and special great-niece, Pam Hinkle.

She was a member of Springfield Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and visiting with family and neighbors.

Annabelle was a Cleveland Indians fan, she bird watched, and loved chocolate chip cookies and chocolate covered donuts.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Joseph Serbin will celebrate Annabelle's life.

Family and friends may visit at the funeral home on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Annabelle will be laid to rest with her husband in Hillside Memorial Park, Akron.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 12, 2019
