Annabelle Mohler



On July 16, 2019, Annabelle "Annie" (nee Hoskin) Mohler devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went home to be with the Lord at age 94. She was born February 1,1925 in Akron Ohio and lived in the greater Akron area her entire life.



Annabelle was a wonderful homemaker who warmly welcomed her children's friends into her home. She was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church for 60 years, serving on several committees throughout her life. She was an active member of the River Estates and Silver Lake Garden Clubs which she thoroughly enjoyed.



During their retirement years, Annie and Jim enjoyed travelling and cruising to various destinations, their favorite being Alaska.



Annabelle adored her 4 grandchildren. She was their favorite cheerleader at sporting events and ballet performances.



Annabelle was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Jim. She is survived by her son, Jim(Sue) Mohler; daughter, Chris (Joe) Schroeder; grandchildren, Scott Schroeder (Talie), Adam and Ian Mohler (Erika), Jessica (Devin) Carty; and great-grandchildren, Cadence Mohler, Kingston Carty and Owen Campo.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Mulberry Garden for showing extraordinary compassion and love to Annabelle over the past four years.



Calling hours will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 20 at Billow FALLS Chapel, 1907 23rd Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor James Case presiding over the service. Burial will follow at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Community Church of Stow, 1567 Pilgrim Drive, Stow, Ohio 44224 or to the . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com.



(Billow FALLS Chapel) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 18, 2019