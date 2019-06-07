Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Anne A. Taylor

Anne A. Taylor Obituary
Anne A. Taylor

WADSWORTH -- Anne A. Taylor, 87, of Wadsworth, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019.

She was born March 29, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI. Mrs. Taylor was a member of First Christian Church. She enjoyed playing Bridge, boating at Marblehead, driving her Sea-Doo, traveling, riding snowmobiles, cooking and was active in gourmet clubs, woman's clubs and gardening clubs. She loved spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack) Taylor; Jack passed away the day after they celebrated their 66 wedding anniversary. Also preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Atla Larsen and step-father, Glenn Mastin; children: John Mark Taylor, Jody Lynn (Oscar) Hawk and Jill Anne Gibson; Grandchildren, Patricia Ranftl, Echo (Dan) Agee, Rachel (Jeremy) Straub, John Lail, Steve (Alexa) Hawk and Michelle Hawk; Great grandchildren, Austin, Jacob and Wyatt Pozwarski, Catie and Nolan Agee, Violet Ranftl, Anabelle and Elahna Myers, Lotus and Galileo Hawk.

Funeral services will be conducted 6 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church, 116 E. Boyer St., Wadsworth, with Sarah West officiating. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the services from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Church.

Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. Please meet at the welcome center at 1:30 p.m.

The entire family always looked up to Anne for guidance in all matters of love and family.

Hilliard-Rospert

330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019
