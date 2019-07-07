|
|
Anne Barclay (Weatherstone)
Mrs. Anne Barclay, formerly of Glasgow, Scotland, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side on June 25, 2019 in Fort Bragg, N.C. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend. She will be truly missed.
She is survived by her husband, Bill; two daughters, Fiona (Mark) and Aileen (Ivan); two grand daughters, Amy and Katherine Casida; six grandsons, Samuel, David, Andrew, Caleb, Joshua and Nathan Arreguin; her twin brother, Bill Weatherstone.
The memorial service for Mrs. Anne Barclay will be held at the West Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, July 13th at 11 a.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019