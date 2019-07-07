Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Barclay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Barclay

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Barclay Obituary
Anne Barclay (Weatherstone)

Mrs. Anne Barclay, formerly of Glasgow, Scotland, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side on June 25, 2019 in Fort Bragg, N.C. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, neighbor and friend. She will be truly missed.

She is survived by her husband, Bill; two daughters, Fiona (Mark) and Aileen (Ivan); two grand daughters, Amy and Katherine Casida; six grandsons, Samuel, David, Andrew, Caleb, Joshua and Nathan Arreguin; her twin brother, Bill Weatherstone.

The memorial service for Mrs. Anne Barclay will be held at the West Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, July 13th at 11 a.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.