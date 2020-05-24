Anne Delcos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anne Delcos, 56, of Akron, passed away May 18, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. She worked at Akron Summit Community Action, Head Start Administration for many years. A 1987 graduate of Ohio State University with a bachelor of arts degree, Anne was an avid reader and showed a love for animals as a volunteer for the Humane Society. She was also a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Akrive Delcos, and a brother, John Delcos, she leaves behind a brother George Delcos (Keri) of Silver Lake; a sister, Constance Clarke (Steven) of Kettering, Ohio; nephews, Nicholas Delcos of Silver Lake, Michael Delcos (Emily) and daughter, Natalie of Columbia, SC, and Christopher Clarke of Kettering, Ohio. Due to social gathering restrictions, services at Newcomer Funeral Home for Anne will be private. Father Jerry Hall of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron will officiate. Anne will be laid to rest at Mt. Peace Cemetery in Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved