Anne Delcos, 56, of Akron, passed away May 18, 2020 at the Cleveland Clinic. She worked at Akron Summit Community Action, Head Start Administration for many years. A 1987 graduate of Ohio State University with a bachelor of arts degree, Anne was an avid reader and showed a love for animals as a volunteer for the Humane Society. She was also a lifelong fan of the Cleveland Indians. Preceded in death by her parents, James and Akrive Delcos, and a brother, John Delcos, she leaves behind a brother George Delcos (Keri) of Silver Lake; a sister, Constance Clarke (Steven) of Kettering, Ohio; nephews, Nicholas Delcos of Silver Lake, Michael Delcos (Emily) and daughter, Natalie of Columbia, SC, and Christopher Clarke of Kettering, Ohio. Due to social gathering restrictions, services at Newcomer Funeral Home for Anne will be private. Father Jerry Hall of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Akron will officiate. Anne will be laid to rest at Mt. Peace Cemetery in Akron. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.