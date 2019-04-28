Home

Memorial service for Anne E. Wells, 67, of Aberdeen will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Garden City Funeral Home and Crematory, Missoula, Mont.

Anne died Wednesday, April 17, at Bethesda Home of Aberdeen. Spitzer-Miller Funeral Home, 1111 South Main Street, Aberdeen, SD and Garden City Funeral Home & Crematory, Missoula, Mont. is in charge of arrangements.

Anne Elizabeth Wells, daughter of Fred Wells, Jr. and Esther (Thorndike) Wells, was born June 13, 1951 in Doylestown, Ohio. She grew up in Doylestown, graduating from Doylestown High School with the class of 1969. She received her Bachelor's degree from Ottawa University, Ottawa, Kans. Her fondest memories of her time at Ottawa were playing intramural sports, especially soccer, and a semester spent in Yugoslavia. After graduation, she worked in early childhood education in Michigan for five years. She moved to Denver, Colo. where she worked as a Physical Therapy Assistant and Activity Director in long term health care before returning to Colorado State University to earn a Master's degree in Occupational Therapy in 1990.

She worked as an Occupational Therapist in acute rehabilitation for children and adults in Missoula, Montana, but was forced to retire early due to health reasons. She subsequently moved to Aberdeen, S.D. to be closer to her siblings as her health deteriorated.

Anne was fiercely independent and faced her illness courageously. She loved the mountains, spending many hours hiking, camping, and skiing. She was also a marathon runner. Anne was active in the Missoula Adoptive Families group. She enjoyed scrapbooking, watching Broncos' games, and spending time with her many friends, but her greatest joy was her grandsons. Grateful for having shared Anne's life are her daughter, Jancy; grandsons, Tyson and Eligh, of Missoula, Mont.; her brother, Fred (Sherry) Wells, Vale, S.D.; sisters, Nancy (David) Eckert, Aberdeen, S.D., and Mary (John) Weygaerts, Vale, S.D. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Esther Wells.

In lieu of Flowers the family prefers memorials to World Vision. www.spitzerfuneralhome.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
