) Anne Elizabeth Brown (nee Fondren) passed away early Saturday morning, November 14, 2020 at her home in Akron, Ohio. She was born in Savannah, Tennessee on June 28, 1930 to the late Robert Harve and Maggie Elma (Cooley) Fondren. She had recently celebrated her 90th birthday. Anne was always up on current events especially politics and sports (specifically baseball). She was a southern belle and was quite the beauty throughout her years. She had a quick wit and was a formidable opponent when playing cards and Scrabble. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert "Bob"; her husband of 41 years, Maynard; daughter, Vicki; older brothers, Barney (Maxine) of Jackson, Tennessee and Archie (Helen) of Memphis, Tennessee. She is survived by her son, William "Bill" F. (Christine) Brown of Southlake, Texas; grandchildren, Tammy, Nikki, Christopher, Samantha, and Ben; niece, Janice Brubaker of Ft Myers, Florida; and many friends and acquaintances that she cared about deeply. The family would like to recognize her niece, Melanie Fondren Wood and her caregiver, Michelle for the special relationships they had with Anne. In keeping with her wishes, she will be cremated, and no public services will be held. She will be interred at Northlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date. Condolences and special memories can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com
Heritage Cremation Society, 330-564-1213