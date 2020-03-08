|
|
Anne H. Alexander, 87, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020. Anne was born in Chicago, IL and moved to Wadsworth, OH. She lived in Northeast Ohio for the remainder of her life. Anne's parents were A. Houston Alexander and Helen Agnew Alexander. Anne received her diploma from The House in the Pines boarding school located in Norton, Massachusetts. Anne was a creative spirit who had a passion for art, fashion and interior design. Anne's early years included design services for large retail stores. Later in her career, Anne owned and operated an art gallery in Peninsula, OH. In addition to her interests in art and design, Anne enjoyed traveling. Some of her adventures included visits to New York, Maine, England, Scotland, Egypt and more. Anne was known for her elegance, gracefulness, compassion, empathy, hospitality, and loving spirit. She was smart and always enjoyed hosting social gatherings. Anne unselfishly shared her life with everyone she encountered. She will be dearly missed by her brother, Brigadier General Michael H. (Meg) Alexander; daughters, Sandy (Mike) Soful, Sharon (Jeff) Newhouse, and Kathleen Laughlin; grandchildren, Michael (Charissa) Soful, Matthew (Carrie) Soful, Kristen (Frank) Davis, Brittany (Ryan) Grimshaw, Adam Darkow, and Alex Darkow; 12 great grandchildren; and many loving family and friends. Anne's life will be celebrated in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House or The Haven of Rest, both in Akron, OH. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020