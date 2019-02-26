Anne L. Brillhart



Anne L. Brillhart, age 89, who was greatly loved by everyone passed away peacefully on February 23, 2019 at the Arbors of Stow Nursing Home in Stow, Ohio. She was born January 18, 1930, in Resaca, Georgia to the late Benjamin Timms and Emma Gallman.



Anne was touched by the Lord early in life and found his Glory in all nature around her. She became an expert at plant and bird identification. Her sense of humor was never lost, often resulting in contagious laughter by those around her. She married the late Cloyd Brillhart in 1954 and lived in Akron, Ohio for 65 years.



Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Cloyd and sons, Kerry Brillhart and Timothy Brillhart. She is survived by her son, Greg Brillhart; daughters, Rhonda Utes, Sharon Heath, and Lisa Brillhart; step-sons, Phillip Brillhart and Michael Brillhart; nieces; nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Family and friends may visit from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Newcomer 131 North Canton Road, Akron. A funeral service will take place at 7 p.m. Anne will be laid to rest next to her husband, Cloyd at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman Ohio.



Special thanks goes out to Arbors of Stow and Kindred Hospice for the compassionate care they provided Anne. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary