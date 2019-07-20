Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
Anne M. Goch

Anne M. Goch Obituary
Anne M. Goch

BARBERTON -- Anne M. Goch, 87, passed away July 17, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1263 Shannon Ave., Norton. Interment at Clinton Cemetery. Calling Hours Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America or the Full obituary in Sunday's paper. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com.

(330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 20, 2019
