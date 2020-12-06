1/1
Anne M. Hudgins
1929 - 2020
) Anne M Hudgins, 90, of Akron, went home to be with her Lord on November 28, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic Akron General. She was born on December 17, 1929 in Wetumpka, Alabama to the late Nolan and Birdie Prescott. Anne will always be remembered as a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She came to Akron, Ohio in 1952. An Ohioan for many years, she never lost her "southern" accent. Anne was a longtime member of the Akron Baptist Temple, where she served in the nursing home ministry and as a Sunday School teacher. Anne was preceded in death by her husband, Stewart Hudgins; son, Perry Hudgins; siblings: Ernest Preskitt, Houston Preskitt, John M. Prescott, Earl Prescott and Betty Hollinger. She leaves her children: Vickie (Mark) Laser, Randy (Karen) Hudgins and Tammy (Bob) Schrader; grandchildren: Kelly (Brad) Wargo, Brandi (Brian) Seskes, Joe (Heather) Hudgins, Courtney (Jenn) Laser, Ryan (Alyssa) Hudgins, Eric Hudgins, Chad (Rachel) Hudgins and Ashlee (Adam) Schrader; great-grandchildren: Todd Wilson, Grace Wilson, Eli Conley, Gavin Seskes, Garrett Davis, Aubrey Seskes, John Hudgins, Ellie Hudgins, Chance Hudgins; great-great granddaughter, Rylee Wilson; sisters, Margaret Townsend and Melinda (Jimmy) Hodnett; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at St Luke's Community Portage Lakes for taking great care of her for the past 18 months. Private ceremony due to COVID-19 on Saturday, December 12. Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Haven Of Rest. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
12
Interment
Greenlawn Memorial Park
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
