THEN AND NOW STOW -- Anne M. Lohmann, 89, passed away April 19, 2020. Born in Akron on April 28, 1930, she was a Stow resident since 1959. She worked for Yankee Lines and retired from Montgomery Ward. She was an active member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church and the TOPS club of Cuyahoga Falls. An avid reader and enjoyed gardening, puzzles, sewing, crocheting, and in her youth, polka dancing at the German-American Club with girlfriends. But her true love was her family. She will always be remembered for her positivity, laughter, and not asking for much but giving all. We will miss her with all our hearts. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Andrew in 2013 and parents, John and Anna (Holczapfel) Holb; brother and sister-in-law, John and Nellie Holb, and step-father, George Sisler. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Knapp; granddaughters, Lori Towell (Tim) Lisa Morris and Marlene Knapp, great-grandchildren, Griffin, Maddox, Avery, Xavier, Grayson, and Alexander. Nieces and nephews, Bette, John, Dave Holb, Patty Holb Porosky; great-nieces and nephews, very dear friend Liz Tippel, and granddogs who also loved her. Private services will be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, with Rev. John Corsi officiating. Burial Mt. Peace Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020