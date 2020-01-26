|
As of Jan. 23, 2020 Anne M. Pulaski began rejoicing in Heaven with the angels after 96 years on earth and will be greatly missed by her family. Born in Rossdorf, Germany on Feb. 5, 1923. Anna was the beloved wife of the late Frank S. Pulaski; beloved daughter of the late Wilhelm and Christina Gablemann; beloved sister of the late Christine Gablemann; devoted mother of Mary Lou Kerr, Rosemary Zehner, Theresa Thorn and Christine Holman; loving grandmother of Donald J., Michael and Christopher Zehner, Jason Holman and Olivia Thorn; an adoring great-grandmother to Samantha and Dominick Zehner, and Wade, Jillian and Tucker Holman. Services and interment will be private. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Akron Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Saint Bernard Parish Hunger Programs, 44 University Ave., Akron, Ohio 44308, 330-253-5161 to help feed the hungry. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Anna's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories. "Though we cried tears of sadness for the loss of our loved ones so, the Angels' lead tears of joy for the return of theirs."
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020