) TOGETHER AGAIN Anne M. Schneider, age 90, of Massillon, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 to join her husband, John. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family at home. Anne was born August 1, 1929, in Akron the daughter of Anthony Pasquale (Patsy) and Louise (Kuzia) Patsy. Anne was baptized Antoinette Marie Pasquale and later changed her name to Anne Marie Patsy. She was a graduate of Buchtel High School and attended Ohio University and Kent State, graduating with a degree in journalism. She worked as an editor at the Ravenna Record-Courier as well as Goodyear's dirigibles department writing promotionals and later managing the family photography business. Anne was smart, even after developing dementia in her later years, could still successfully tackle the New York Times' crossword puzzles. She married John in 1952 and was a loving mother to Peggy, John, Tony, Andrea, Natalia, and Joel. She was the foundation of the family and her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren loved her deeply. Anne had a great sense of humor, loved to travel, was giving, kind and tremendously loving. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Anne is survived by daughter, Andrea; and three sons, John George IV, Anthony, all of Massillon, and Joel Schneider of Frederick, Maryland; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Schneider (2014); daughters, Peggy Salaika and Natalia Schneider. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 206 Cherry Rd. NE at 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Edward Gretchko celebrant. Burial to follow the service at St. Mary Cemetery in Massillon. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com. Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory (330) 833-3248
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.