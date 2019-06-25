Anne M. Turney



Anne M. Turney, 39, passed away June 22, 2019.



Born in Butler, Pennsylvania, she had lived in Tallmadge since 1993. Anne was a server at TGI Fridays, where like all places she was quick to make friends and instant connections. She courageously battled cancer and remained positive to the end. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, the outdoors, cooking and going to the beach.



She was preceded in death by her mother,



Andrea Turney. Anne is survived by her daughter, Hallie M. Turney of Tallmadge; fiance, Brian Sells of Tallmadge; father, Donald E. Turney of Tallmadge; brother, Eric J. Turney of Bath; grandmother, Mary Pelczar of Worthington, Pa.



Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Further visitation will be from 3 until 5 p.m. and 7 until 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 and 9 a.m. Saturday, June 29 2019 with services to follow at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 119 Bear Street Worthington, Pa. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019