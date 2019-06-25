Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
119 Bear Street
Worthington, PA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
119 Bear Street
Worthington, PA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
119 Bear Street
Worthington, PA
View Map
Service
Following Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
119 Bear Street
Worthington, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Turney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne M. Turney


1980 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne M. Turney Obituary
Anne M. Turney

Anne M. Turney, 39, passed away June 22, 2019.

Born in Butler, Pennsylvania, she had lived in Tallmadge since 1993. Anne was a server at TGI Fridays, where like all places she was quick to make friends and instant connections. She courageously battled cancer and remained positive to the end. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, the outdoors, cooking and going to the beach.

She was preceded in death by her mother,

Andrea Turney. Anne is survived by her daughter, Hallie M. Turney of Tallmadge; fiance, Brian Sells of Tallmadge; father, Donald E. Turney of Tallmadge; brother, Eric J. Turney of Bath; grandmother, Mary Pelczar of Worthington, Pa.

Visitation will be 4 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (on the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Further visitation will be from 3 until 5 p.m. and 7 until 9 p.m. Friday, June 28, 2019 and 9 a.m. Saturday, June 29 2019 with services to follow at the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home, 119 Bear Street Worthington, Pa.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 25 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now