Anne Roberta Petit (Baby Anne McGrath), age 81, of Akron, Ohio rose peacefully to meet her God in her new life on January 18, 2020, in the afternoon, just in time for her sister, Claire's, birthday party. Anne was in the loving company of her children, sons and daughter-in-laws, and grandchildren as she entered Heaven to meet her parents, Bill and Anne McGrath; brother, James (Maryann) McGrath; and sisters, Nancy (Don) Wilson, Winnie (Jim) Sovacool, and Claire (Johnny) Schlosser. Anne is adored and survived by her husband, James Petit "Saint James" of 57 years; her dear brother, William McGrath (Nancy) sister-in-law; her five children: Jimmy (Mary) Petit, Dan Petit, Amy (Chris) Sivak, Brian (Christie) Petit, and Trisha (Brian) Hoffmann; her 17 grandchildren: Anna Sivak, Emma Petit, Chris Sivak, Ryan Petit, Sarah Sivak, Kara Petit, Hannah Hoffmann, Patrick Sivak, Nolan Petit, Matt Hoffmann, Will Petit, Abby Petit, Katie Petit, John Petit, Joe Hoffmann, Ella Petit, and Mary Hoffmann, and many loving nieces and nephews. Anne was born on October 26, 1938 in Ridgefield, New Jersey. As the youngest of six children, her siblings affectionately knew her as Baby Anne. Anne grew up enjoying life as an avid reader, painter and writer of journals full of her prayers. Anne was a beloved teacher. At the age of 19, she began her career in the classroom, which spanned six decades, teaching children to read and instilling in them the values of kindness and compassion. In addition to inspiring countless students throughout her career, Anne inspired two generations of teachers through her beloved daughters and grandchildren, who will carry on her legacy as an educator and lifelong learner. Her caring nature extended beyond the classroom to her family, her greatest joy. Anne gathered her family on holidays, family reunions, vacations in Hilton Head, parties, and treasured weekly get-togethers where loved ones shared in laughter and countless memories. She met her soulmate, James Petit, on the ski slopes. James saw Anne struggling with the tow rope and offered his hand. Anne took his hand in hers, and with a firm grip they ascended to the top of the hill. It was basically love at first sight, and from that moment on they continued to ascend to new heights in their shared life. In their faith and love, they grew together. Anne was unwavering in her faith, which she bestowed upon all of her children and grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Hilary Church, 2750 W. Market St, Fairlawn, 44333. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 - 8 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home COPLEY, 3475 Copley Rd Copley 44321. A private family interment will take place at a later time at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Hilary School.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24, 2020