Annegret W. Hager

Annegret W. Hager Obituary
Annegret W.

Hager

Annegret W. Hager, 82, passed away February 16, 2019. She was born in Dortmund, Germany and resided in Cuyahoga Falls for the past 15 years and previously resided in Stow. Annegret was a graduate of the University of Dortmund. She was a member of the Elks, Italian American Club and the Church of Silver Lake. Throughout her lifetime, she was an avid golfer and bowler.

Preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hager, she is survived by her son, Darren (Marcy) Koplen and grandsons, Dallas Tucholski and Ryan Randolph, and many friends.

There will be no calling hours. Cremation has taken place. Remembrances may be made to the Humane Society of Summit County, 7996 Darrow Rd., Twinsburg, OH 44087 or the Elks Lodge #1923. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
