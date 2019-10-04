Home

Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
Annelore Grey


1930 - 2019
Annelore Grey Obituary
Annelore Grey TOGETHER AGAIN Annelore Grey, 89, passed away peacefully Friday, September 27, 2019. Born June 7, 1930 to parents Josef and Klara Goreth in Berlin Germany, she was a resident of Barberton most of her life. Annelore was an active member of the Barberton Liedertafel. She enjoyed dancing, knitting, shopping, teddy bears, and will be remembered by all family members for her Christmas celebrations and her German potato salad. Preceded in death by husband, Floyd; sons, Frank (MaryLou) and Roger Hoover; sisters, Eva and Vera; and brothers: Rolf, Heinz, Gunther, and Horst. She is survived by sisters, Ute Andrzejewski of Toronto, Canada and Traute Kendziorski of Berlin, Germany, as well as sons, Ralph Hoover (Janet) and Alan Hoover of Barberton; daughter, Marina Hall (Richard) of Lexington, Kentucky, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to give thanks to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living in Barberton for the care given to Annelore throughout the last few years. Annelore's funeral service will be held Monday, October 7th at 1 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Mike Prebynski officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to one of the many Alzheimer's help and support charities.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
