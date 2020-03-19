Home

Annette B. Brady

Annette B. Brady Obituary
Annette B. Brady, 73, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. She was a resident of the Akron area for most of her life. Annette retired from Summa Care and was a member of St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Barbara Klein; survived by her sons, Michael and Patrick Brady; daughter, Tina Brady; grandchildren, Hannah, Alex and Isaac; brothers and sisters, Adam (LaRue) Klein, Madeline Brown, Katherine Lake, Paul (Peggie) Klein and John (Susan) Klein; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 21st at 10 a.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery (section 3).
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 19, 2020
