1/1
Annette Brisendine
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLINTON -- Annette Brisendine, 83, passed away on October 22, 2020. She was born September 20,1937 in Alma, MI to Glenn and Ina Johnson. She worked for Malco as a secretary and sold Avon products for many years. Annette married Don July 30, 1960 and they traveled all around the world with Thermo King Corp., giving them the love of travel. She was a member of the Son's of Herman and a loyal supporter of the Northwest Touchdown Club. She was also an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed playing golf. Annette loved to shop, and Don would always say, "Annette was into acquisitions and I was into funding!" Annette was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Don; son, Brad; sisters, Diane and Aletha. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Doug) Hershberger; grandson, Colton; sister, Elaine Cagala and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service for family and friends will take place at Clinton Cemetery, 8010 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Clinton, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Amy Downard officiating. For the safety of the family and other guests, social distancing and masks will be practiced. Your cooperation and patience is appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northwest Touchdown Club, c/o Jason Hathaway, 8580 Erie Ave. N, Canal Fulton, OH 44614 in memory of Annette. Condolences and memories can be shared with Annette's family at the funeral home website www.bacherfuneralhome.com. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Clinton Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bacher Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved