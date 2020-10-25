CLINTON -- Annette Brisendine, 83, passed away on October 22, 2020. She was born September 20,1937 in Alma, MI to Glenn and Ina Johnson. She worked for Malco as a secretary and sold Avon products for many years. Annette married Don July 30, 1960 and they traveled all around the world with Thermo King Corp., giving them the love of travel. She was a member of the Son's of Herman and a loyal supporter of the Northwest Touchdown Club. She was also an accomplished seamstress and enjoyed playing golf. Annette loved to shop, and Don would always say, "Annette was into acquisitions and I was into funding!" Annette was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Don; son, Brad; sisters, Diane and Aletha. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Doug) Hershberger; grandson, Colton; sister, Elaine Cagala and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service for family and friends will take place at Clinton Cemetery, 8010 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Clinton, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Amy Downard officiating. For the safety of the family and other guests, social distancing and masks will be practiced. Your cooperation and patience is appreciated. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northwest Touchdown Club, c/o Jason Hathaway, 8580 Erie Ave. N, Canal Fulton, OH 44614 in memory of Annette. Condolences and memories can be shared with Annette's family at the funeral home website www.bacherfuneralhome.com
