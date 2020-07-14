1/
Annette Erwin
1935 - 2020
) Erwin Annette "Ann" (White) Erwin, 85, of Lewisburg, passed away July 12, 2020 after a long fight with lung and heart problems. Born May 1, 1935 in Akron, OH, she was a daughter of the late Charles White and Esther White. Ann was married to Ernest E. Erwin, Jr. for 50 years until his passing in 2010. She was a very loving, but strong willed woman. A gifted lady when it came to crafts, her creations were a work of art, from knitting to pictures and the most creative baskets and clocks made from pine needles. She was also an avid bowler and loved bingo. She leaves behind her beloved son, Thomas and wife Brenda of Zenith, WV; granddaughter, Nichole and husband, Danny of Sinks Grove, WV; grandson, Jeremy of Greenville, WV; nieces, Kathleen and April of Ohio; nephew, James of Ohio and great niece Deanna of Ohio. Due to Covid-19, there will be no service. Interment will take place on the family property at a later date. WALLACE & WALLACE FUNERAL HOME IN LEWISBURG IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS PLEASE SEND ONLINE CONDOLENCES BY VISITING www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wallace & Wallace Inc Funeral Chapels & Crematory
884 Jefferson St N
Lewisburg, WV 24901
(304) 645-2060
