Annette L. Jones Parson began her earthly life on December 20, 1962 in Akron, OH and went home to be with the Lord on November 5, 2019. A lifetime resident of the Akron, OH community, Annette was employed by Wright Tool Co. of Barberton, OH for over 28 years and was also a Real Estate Agent, licensed with Sanders Home Realty. Her favorite pastime was enjoying the Casinos. She had a great sense of humor and always kept everyone laughing. Preceded in death by her parents, George T. Jones, Jr. and Diane L. Jones, she leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Tommie E. Parson of Akron, OH; her children, Ericka Jones (Raybon Jr.), Erick Jones, Sametrious Isom and Tommie and Tomika Parson; siblings, Renee Jones Hinton, George T. (Kim) Jones III, Hollie (Lindsay) Latson and Carlos Jones; grandchildren, Raybon Thomas Shannon III, who she affectionately called "her little Ray Ray", Sharyia Shannette Shannon who she affectionately called "her little Netty" and Shazmeen and Sharavia Shannon; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends. Homegoing Service will be held, Monday, November 11, 2019, 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 940 McKinley Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor Lorenzo Glenn, eulogizing. Interment, Mt. Peace Cemetery. Condolences may be sent and procession will form at 811 Bellevue Ave., Akron, OH 44307
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 10, 2019