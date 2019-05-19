Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church
4019 Manchester Rd.
Akron, OH
More Obituaries for Annette Scarito
Annette L. Scarito

Obituary Condolences

Annette L. Scarito Obituary
Annette L. Scarito

Annette L. Scarito, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born in Greensburg, Pa., oldest daughter of the late Lawrence and Grace (Basile) Pandolf. In her early years, she was employed by the Nutrition Department of Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg, Pa. She retired as a Bakery Manager from Fazio's Grocery Store in Akron Ohio after 18 years of service. She was a faithful member of St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church in Akron, Ohio for many years. She was a Lifetime Member of the VFW Firestone Post #3383 Women's Auxiliary where she volunteered for many events.

Annette will be remembered for her great love for her family and her ability to make everyone feel special with a kind word and warm smile. We will miss her wonderful Italian meals that she lovingly prepared for all of us.

In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Frank Scarito in 2012; her son, Lawrence Scarito in 2004; her brother, Vincent Pandolf and her sister, Ann Marie Hughes. She is survived by the joys of her life, daughters, Janice Kulcsar (John) and Karen Resch Harper (Tim Resch); grandchildren, Larisa Kirby (Josh), Lawrence Scarito, Jr. (Jennifer), Matthew Scarito, Elaina Stouffer (Lael), Aaron Resch, Natalie Ringeis (David), Nathan Kulcsar; great-grandchildren, Daniel, Josh,Trevor, Madison and Riley, Lana Scarito, William and Audrianna Resch, Amelia and Lucas Stouffer, Giuliana and Isaac Ringeis; dear sister, Loraine Pandolf and husband Tom Leasure of Greensburg, Pa.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins, and her dear friends, Rose, Shirley and Violet. She also will be missed by her favorite kitties, Olive, PoohBear and Dino, who sat at her feet daily for treats.

A memorial mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church, 4019 Manchester Rd., Akron 44319, followed by inurnment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from May 19 to May 24, 2019
