) Annie Doris Whited, age 95, a longtime resident of Ellet, passed away October 8, 2019 at her home. Private interment will be held at Hillside Memorial Park. Doris was born October 7, 1924, in Florence, South Carolina. She retired from Ohio Edison after 33 years of service in the Stock Transfer department. Doris loved to play bingo, and doted on her furry baby boy Rambo, whom she joined in Heaven. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Whited; son James Dale Whited, and grandson, Kurtis Zumsteg. She also leaves behind her furry baby Leo. Survivors include sons, Kenneth R. Whited and Daryl G. Whited; daughter, Cheryl Flusche; granddaughters, Gen Whited, Andrea Zumsteg, and Kris Turnbaugh; grandsons, James Whited, Wesley Whited, and Connor Whited; many great-grandchildren; dear friend, Dianna Bowers. To leave a special message for Annie's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019