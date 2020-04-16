|
|
Holcombe Annie Rose Roberson Holcombe went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, April 10, 2020. Annie was born on January 29, 1951 in Repton, Alabama. She was a resident of Akron, Ohio for over fifty years. She was preceded in death by parents, Mary L. Roberson-Bell and Chester Field-Roberson; stepfather, John D. Bell; grandparents, Rev. Samuel and Rebecca Richardson, Rayfield and Annie Roberson; brothers, Fehogia Lee, James Roberson and Bobbie C. Roberson; and sisters, Dorothy Davis and Estelle Zachery. She leaves to cherish and celebrate her life her longtime love and friend, Chester Holcombe, Jr.; and her beloved children, Lashawn Hoyle, Tonya Horn (Melvin), Willie Hoyle (Tamatha) of Akron, Ohio and Angela Brown of Houston, Texas. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12:00 Noon where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Condolences for the family may be sent to 235 E. Dresden Ave., Akron, Ohio 44301.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 16, 2020