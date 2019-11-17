|
|
5/8/1924 - 11/10/2019 On November 10, 2019, Anola passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Anola was born May 8th, 1924 to Russell and Blanche Cooper. A lifelong Akron resident, she grew up on Flint Avenue, attended East High School, and graduated in 1940. Anola married Robert (Bob) Hoffman in 1942, right before he was deployed for World War II. They were married for 37 years and had two children, Cathy Ann and Linda Ellen. Faith was an important part of Anola's life. She greatly appreciated her time and friends at Southeast Nazarene Church. She cherished the mission work and church trips across the United States, and enjoyed the companionship they gave throughout her life. Anola was preceded by her mother and father, Blanche and Russell; her husband, Bob; her daughter, Cathy; and her great-great-grandson, Connor Flynn. She leaves behind her daughter, Linda Wilson (Mike); her son-in-law, David Gordon; her grandchildren, Kelly OConnor (John) and Scott Turner; great-grandchildren, Shannon Johnson (Keith), JP OConnor (Carly Dickson), Brighid OConnor (Ian Weaver), Nicole Turner; and great-great-grandson, Rory Johnson. Calling hours and funeral will be at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home at 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron, OH 44312. Friends may call on Monday, November 18, 2019 beginning at 10 a.m., with funeral to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude's or . (Hopkins Lawver, Akron, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019