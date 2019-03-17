Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
Anthony Burbridge Obituary
Anthony "Coach B." Burbridge

Anthony Charles (Coach B) Burbridge, 71, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Tony will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 50 years, Jeanne; children, Melanie (Aaron) Kangas, Allyson (Patrick) Mobley, Dana (John) Wendt, and Nicholas (Sheila) Burbridge; grandchildren, Paige, Alexis, Lauren, Connor, Lexi, Madison, Liam, Kendall and Sylas; brother, David (Brenda) Burbridge; brother-in-law, Don Kubec and sister-in-law Helen Burbridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Sr. and Alice Burbridge; sister, Diane Kubec and brother, Glenn Burbridge Jr.

Tony worked as a driver for Metro RTA for 15 years. He coached Volleyball for Hoban, Akron East and Garfield and Softball for Akron East, Garfield and Manchester and his beloved Eagles at Central Hower. For the full obituary, please go to anthonyfh.com.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St. in Akron, followed by a memorial service at Noon.

Please wear your favorite sports apparel to help honor Tony's memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
