|
|
Anthony "Coach B." Burbridge
Anthony Charles (Coach B) Burbridge, 71, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St. in Akron, followed by a memorial service at Noon. Please wear your favorite sports apparel to help honor Tony's memory. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 21, 2019