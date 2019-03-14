Anthony C. Moreno (Tony)



Anthony C. Moreno (Tony), Devoted Husband for 56 years to the late Sharlene Moreno; Devoted Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather; a longtime resident of Bradenton, Fla., and former resident of Akron, Ohio, passed away March 8, 2019.



Born May 13, 1937 in Akron, Ohio, he was son of the late Ada Weaver and Anthony Moreno; brother of the late Richard Moreno of Akron and the late Shirley Lovett of Punta Gorda.



He was a member of East Liberty Church of the Nazarene in Akron, and was retired from Royal Crown Cola (Akron) and from Advantage Sales and Marketing.



Survivors include three children, Steve Moreno and wife Patti of N. Carolina, Lisa Carr and husband Jim, of Ringgold, Ga., and David Moreno (Debbie Hockenbery) of Nokomis, Fla.; ten grandchildren, Brittany, Shaylyn, Megan, Taylor, Courtney, Chelsea, Morgan, Tristan, David, and preceded in death by grandson Devon; eight great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.



He loved his family, Classic cars and Old Westerns. He will be greatly missed. Groover Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Chattanooga, located at 937 Blackford Street, Chattanooga, TN 37403. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 14, 2019