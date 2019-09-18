|
Anthony "Tony" Cascaldo Jr. Anthony (Tony) Cascaldo Jr. passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the age of 89. Tony was born October 25th, 1929 in Johnstown, Pa. to the late Anthony and Adeline Cascaldo. After graduating high school Tony joined the Army to serve his country during the Korean War. After the war ended he joined the National Guard, where he served for 34 years before retiring as Sergeant First Class in 1989. He retired from Barberton Steel and Iron in 1992. Tony was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 56 years, JoAnne; sisters, Catherine Koss, Geraldine Soltis and Louise Schoembert; survived by his children, Kim (Mark) McKelroy and Tony (Leah); five grandchildren, Randall, Kaley (Nate) Emerine, Megan (Dan) Brzuski, Natalie and Casey; 2 great grand-children, Lilly and Penelope; and sister, Theresa LaVoie. Tony grew up an avid Yankees and Steelers fan, in the day and enjoyed bowling and golfing as well as frequenting local Barberton Clubs and restaurants with great friends Dave and Ken Long. The family wishes to give a big thanks to the staff at Pleasant Pointe and Pleasant View in Barberton for their wonderful and compassionate care they treated Tony with, and to Harbor Light Hospice Care for giving excellent care in his final days. The family will receive friends on Friday, September 20th from 4 PM until 7 PM at Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave. Barberton 44203. Inurnment with military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Thursday, September 26th at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Pleasant View or Pleasant Pointe nursing home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019