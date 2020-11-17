CUYAHOGA FALLS - Anthony "Tony" Contessa Jr., 51, passed away November 14, 2020. He spent most of his life in Cuyahoga Falls, living briefly in Utah while serving in the U.S. Army. Tony worked as a Medical Technologist for community Health Center in Akron. He loved boating, shooting, and spending time with his family. Tony's biggest joy in life was his grandson, Jonathan Jr. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary; children, Jessica (Jonathan Sr.) Brown and Mathew; grandson, Jonathan Jr; parents, Anthony and Suzanne and sister-in-law, Trish Case. Friends may call 2 hours prior to a 6 p.m.memorial service on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Falls Cancer Club, Inc., P.O. Box 3244, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
.