Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
Anthony D. Hollingshead Obituary
Anthony D. Hollingshead "T-Way" Anthony D. Hollingshead "T-Way" passed away on September 28, 2019. He is survived by his partner of 40 years and wife of 15 years, Sharon; sons, Anthony Sr. and Christopher; daughter-in-law, Amber; siblings, Lolita, Nicole, Debra, Eva and Jay (Vickie) of Las Vegas, NV; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Davis; sisters-in-law, Lavonne, Lillie and Margo and Kimberly; brother-in-law, Dennis; special friend, Mark Whitehead; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. Funeral service will immediately follow. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
