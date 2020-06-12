Anthony DiPietro
DOYLESTOWN -- Anthony "Tony" DiPietro, age 91, passed away on June 10, 2020. Born on June 9, 1929 in Cambridge, MA to the late Frank and Annie DiPietrontanio, he was a resident of Doylestown for 22 years, previously of New Hampshire. Tony retired from the Hood Dairy after 32 years of service. Preceded in death by his late wife, Elizabeth; one brother; two sisters, he is survived by his wife of 21 years, Barbara (Selak, nee Hughes); five stepchildren; stepgrandchildren and great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Keith (Jean) Hughes. The family would like to thank the staff of Pleasant View Health Care center for their loving care of Tony. A private memorial will be held by the family at a later date. Memorials in honor of Tony may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN, 38105-9959. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com. (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
June 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
