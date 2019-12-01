|
Anthony Domenic Testa, 94 of Akron, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. He was born on June 21, 1925, the son of Domenic and Rose Carano Testa, who preceded him in death, along with his son, Mark Anthony. Anthony will be dearly missed by his wife, Frances; daughters, Victoria (Wayne), Jeannie (Paul), Frances (Robert); son, Stephen (Shirley); 12 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. Anthony served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a mechanic, and he continued that passion throughout his career. When he was younger, he also enjoyed farming, and taking care of the animals. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, 44305. A service will follow at 11 a.m. Military honors will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. To leave a special message for Anthony's family online, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Mercy Medical Center Hospice, 4369 Whipple Ave. Canton, OH 44718.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 1, 2019