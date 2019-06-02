Dr. Anthony



F. Lalli



Dr. Anthony F. Lalli departed this life on January 10, 2019 at the age of 88. He died after a prolonged illness and is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Cynthia and Alison; sons-in-law, John and Rick; grandchildren, Olivia and Anthony. His beloved sibling, Anita,



Lidia and Fred also mourn his death.



Born in Akron, Ohio he was predeceased by his parents, Luigi and Maria Lalli.



He earned his B.A. at Hiram college, Ohio and obtained his medical degree and specialist training in Radiology at the University of Chicago. While doing his internship at Sick Children's Hospital in Toronto, he met his wife Donna.



His professional career began as diagnostic Radiologist in Toledo and Ann Arbor, Michigan. As an associate professor at the University of Michigan (1963-70), he was given an award which gave him the opportunity to work in Stockholm, Sweden. At the Karolinska Hospital, he developed the technique of percutaneous lung and kidney biopsy which eliminated the need for a surgical procedure.



In 1970 he joined the Cleveland Clinic as head of clinical Radiology, with a special interest in renal radiology. With the advent of CT scanning he investigated contrast media reactions. he was amongst the first to postulate contrast reactions may be the result of doctor and patient anxiety.



He authored several popular books and articles on these ideas and procedures which took him around the world presenting his findings. He enjoyed being part of large teaching hospitals as he delighted in teaching residents and exchanging new ideas. His last years of work were spent with the Hill and Thomas Group at Hillcrest Hospital, where he enjoyed the variety of being a general radiologist.



On retirement, he and his cherished wife, Donna divided their time between Niagara on the Lake, Canada and Ireland where they were able to indulge common interests in older Bentleys, reading and travel.



Although he loved his career, being part of a large and loving family gave him the most satisfaction. He looked forward to time spent with siblings, nephews, nieces, daughters and grandchildren, taking a keen interest in the direction of their lives. Perhaps to their dismay, he was not afraid to voice his opinion if he had doubts about that direction He was part of the "make do and mend" generation and felt there was little he couldn't fix with some WD-40, dental floss and a button.



A private Family Memorial is being held. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary