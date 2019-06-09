|
Anthony S. Fortunato
Anthony Fortunato, 79, passed away June 6, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1940 in Akron to the late Nicholas and Annetta Fortunato.
In addition to his parents; Anthony was preceded in death by his wife, Karen. He is survived by brother, Nicholas; sons, Anthony and Kenneth (Connie) Fortunato; daughters, Annette Bail and Michelle (Thomas) Poling; grandchildren, Nicole, Joseph, Miya, Grace and Trayce Fortunato, Kaleb Pickens, Jazmyn and Mason Fortunato, Kirsten and Bailey Lewis, Tiffany, Brittany, Johnathon and Brandon Bail; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Jaxon, Jensen, James and Jo'Emelis.
Per Anthony's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family gathering to celebrate his life at a later date. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com.
