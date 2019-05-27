Home

Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Bay Pines National Cemetery
10000 Bay Pines Blvd
St. Petersburg, OH
Anthony H. Sideri


Anthony H Sideri (Tony)

Nov 21, 1925

Jan 22, 2019

Anthony H Sideri passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the age of 93.

He was born in Akron, Ohio attended St Vincent Catholic School, served in World War ll in the Navy on (USS Yorktown), also founder of Akron Rubber Lining and Lifetime member of Elks #1923

Preceded in death by parents, Herman Sideri and Emma DeLuca; sisters, Louise, Grace, Rita, Dolly. Survived by Virginia; son, Dennis (Char); daughters, Rebecca and Antoinette; six grandchildren, four great-grand children; brother, Edward (Betty); extended family, Donna, Brian; many other family and friends.

Tony lived life to the fullest. Precious times were camping at Wingfoot and Clay's Park with family and friends. Highlights of his life was Formula racing.

He will be laid to rest on June 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. with a Military Burial at Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Blvd., St. Petersburg, FL. 33708
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 27, 2019
