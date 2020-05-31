Anthony J. Anderson
Anthony J. Anderson, 54, lifetime resident of Akron, OH, departed from this earthly life on May 22, 2020. Homegoing service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. The Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1240 Anna Ave., Akron, OH 44307




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
JUN
4
Service
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
May 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
