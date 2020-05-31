Anthony J. Anderson, 54, lifetime resident of Akron, OH, departed from this earthly life on May 22, 2020. Homegoing service will be held Thursday, June 4, 2020, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306. The Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Glendale Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 1240 Anna Ave., Akron, OH 44307
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.