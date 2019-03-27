Home

Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
1:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Anthony J. Andrus

Anthony J. Andrus

Anthony J. Andrus passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.

Service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Elder Stacey Jenkins officiant. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment Tuesday, April 2 at 1:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The procession will form and condolences may be sent to 849 Winton Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
