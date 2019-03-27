|
Anthony J. Andrus
Anthony J. Andrus passed away Friday, March 22, 2019.
Service will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307, Elder Stacey Jenkins officiant. Friends may visit at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until time of service. Interment Tuesday, April 2 at 1:30 p.m. at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The procession will form and condolences may be sent to 849 Winton Ave., Akron, OH 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 27, 2019