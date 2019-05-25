Dr. Anthony



STOW -- Dr. Anthony J. Bell, 85, loving father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 20, 2019. Anthony was born on June 7, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio to Luco and Margaret (Cafaro) Bell.



A Korean War Army Veteran, he received his PhD in Chemistry from Temple University in Philadelphia and moved to Stow, Ohio in 1968, where he began his career as a research scientist at the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. He was an accomplished scientist with 17 U.S. patents and retired in 2000 after 32 years. Anthony was also a member of the Stow-Munroe Falls Lions Club, as well as the Stow United Methodist Church, where he taught adult Bible school, a passion of his for almost 40 years. He enjoyed grape breeding and teaching his nephews "the right way" to make wine. With his extensive knowledge of organic chemistry, history and the Bible, he used his expertise to help others in so many ways. No matter what time of the night, he would accept calls from people all over the world in hopes of helping them spiritually and physically.



Amongst his family and friends, he was known as a wise advisor on just about any topic. Anthony was preceded in death by his wife, Berta; mother, Margaret; father, Luco; brother, Frank; sisters, Terry, Flora and Antoinette. He is survived by daughter, Marylee (Brad) Maendler; son, Tony (Christie) Bell; grandchildren, Trent and Mia Maendler, Kassie (Drew) Piper, Josh, Macie and Jackson Bell, and great-granddaughter, Anastasia Bell.



We would also like to acknowledge the amazing caregivers at Always At Home Care in Solon, Ohio, where he lived for the last five years.



Family and friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Tuesday, May 28th from 1 to 4 p.m. Pastor Jim Colledge will conduct service following visitation at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Private burial at Silver Springs Cemetery at a later date. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (https://curealz.org/) to fund research with the highest probability of slowing, stopping or reversing Alzheimer's disease.



(REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 25, 2019